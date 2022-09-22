Corning (NYSE:GLW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.62

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.62 and last traded at $30.62, with a volume of 196112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Corning Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

