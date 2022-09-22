Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$4.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$20.50 billion. Corteva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.53-$2.53 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.24. 16,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average is $57.85. Corteva has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 29.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after acquiring an additional 537,824 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 307.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 391,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,525,000 after acquiring an additional 295,589 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $5,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

