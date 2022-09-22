Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.79

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 3297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CMRE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Costamare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Costamare Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 11.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Costamare by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 54,650 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Costamare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 126,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Costamare by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 41,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costamare by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 227,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

