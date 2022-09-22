Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th.

Cousins Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Cousins Properties has a payout ratio of 147.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 2.7 %

CUZ opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several research analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,111,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 77,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,180,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,508,000 after acquiring an additional 144,544 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

