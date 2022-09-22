Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) to Neutral

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.53) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,053.33.
Pennon Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PEGRY opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64.
Pennon Group Company Profile
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
