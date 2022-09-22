Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Down to $19.57

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.57, but opened at $18.89. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 302 shares traded.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $87,569.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $119,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,754.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $87,569.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,062 shares of company stock worth $252,770 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

