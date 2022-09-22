CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 125.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in CSX by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in CSX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

