CUDOS Trading Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, CUDOS has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One CUDOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $49.66 million and $410,223.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010983 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About CUDOS

CUDOS was first traded on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,731,412,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,440,755,438 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUDOS’s official website is www.cudos.org.

Buying and Selling CUDOS

According to CryptoCompare, “CUDOS powers a decentralised compute network that will interoperate with multiple blockchain ecosystems to provide the following benefits:​​​​​​​​Trusted layer 1 validator network built on the Tendermint protocol – Wasm compatibility, for smart contracts to be deployed on CUDOS using next-generation languages so long as they compile to WebAssembly. I.e. Golang, Rust, Java etc.Cross-chain or Horizontal interoperability thanks to the network’s Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) integration, allowing Cudos Network smart contracts to interface with multiple networks.10x lower transaction and gas costs compared to those on PoW networks – A massively scalable network to facilitate more sophisticated smart contract operations.Higher performance with anywhere between 200 to 500 Peak TPS on the network – access to a globally distributed layer 3 network of secure cloud, and compute resources,Turing complete solutions for non-Turing complete Layer 1 blockchain networks.With the underlying Cudo platform live in over 145 countries, across enterprise and edge environments, and used by over 250,000 users, CUDOS is the next major release, providing adecentralised computing layer bridging on-chain and off-chain resources.The CUDOS token serves the following clear purposes: Transaction payments, Network governance and operations, a staking mechanism for receiving blockchain and cloud workloads,and a medium of exchange (MoE).There is a maximum supply of 10 billion CUDOS tokens released over a 10 year period (starting from the 11th January 2021).The total supply of 10 billion CUDOS is distributed via multiple allocations, with 34% Ecosystem & Community Development, 33.78% Reserve, 20% Team (2% released based per milestone achieved. 10 key pre-determined milestones), 5% Advisors and 7.22% to presale token holders. Use of funds will be as follows: 30% Research & Product Development, 10% Administration & Operations, 20% marketing, 10% CUDOS Validator Nodes (CVN), 13% User Acquisition, 10% Community Engagement and 7% Contingency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

