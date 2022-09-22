Curio Governance (CGT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $530.00

Curio Governance (CGT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded up 47.5% against the dollar. One Curio Governance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curio Governance has a total market cap of $48,470.06 and approximately $530.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,215.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00060087 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010751 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005657 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00063749 BTC.

About Curio Governance

Curio Governance (CGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curio Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. Telegram | Medium | Github | Youtube “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

