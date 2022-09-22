Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CW. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

CW traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.78. The stock had a trading volume of 197,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,966. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.33 and a 200 day moving average of $143.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $123.31 and a 1 year high of $162.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

