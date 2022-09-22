Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CW. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.
Curtiss-Wright Price Performance
CW traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.78. The stock had a trading volume of 197,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,966. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.33 and a 200 day moving average of $143.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $123.31 and a 1 year high of $162.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.