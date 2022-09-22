Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Increased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.7% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Danaher were worth $63,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,316,276,000 after acquiring an additional 55,114 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after acquiring an additional 108,414 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $267.22. The stock had a trading volume of 111,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.63 and its 200 day moving average is $269.88. The firm has a market cap of $194.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

