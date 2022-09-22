dAppstore (DAPPX) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, dAppstore has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dAppstore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dAppstore has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $351,749.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dAppstore alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010915 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

dAppstore Profile

dAppstore’s genesis date was January 15th, 2022. dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for dAppstore is dappstore.me. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dAppstore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The native utility token of dAppstore (DAPPC) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of dAppstore, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem and is intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dAppstore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dAppstore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dAppstore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dAppstore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dAppstore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.