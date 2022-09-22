Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56, RTT News reports. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants updated its FY23 guidance to $7.40-8.00 EPS.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $131.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.47. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.62.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 74.9% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

