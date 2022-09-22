Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $134.00 at Wedbush

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $122.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.19.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $5.83 on Thursday, hitting $125.45. 2,554,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,682. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 126,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

