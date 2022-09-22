DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating) fell 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. 1,015 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

DATATRAK International Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 million, a PE ratio of -165.83 and a beta of 1.56.

About DATATRAK International

(Get Rating)

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.