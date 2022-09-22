DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.71. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
