DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $45.33 Million

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. DeFi Pulse Index has a total market capitalization of $45.33 million and $644,813.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $79.25 or 0.00409563 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005166 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,356.87 or 1.00035468 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00059800 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010676 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005883 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00066496 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001956 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Profile

DPI is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins and its circulating supply is 571,994 coins. The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFi Pulse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

