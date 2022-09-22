Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.20 billion-$103.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.20 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.53-$1.79 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.33.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.45. 36,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140,808. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.15.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

