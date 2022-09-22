Dent Achieves Market Cap of $97.24 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, Dent has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $97.24 million and $6.50 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

