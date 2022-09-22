Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Price Target to €18.00

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($22.45) to €18.00 ($18.37) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JCDXF. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.49) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. AlphaValue cut shares of JCDecaux to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €16.60 ($16.94) to €13.80 ($14.08) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JCDecaux from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €16.00 ($16.33) to €15.75 ($16.07) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.27.

JCDXF stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

