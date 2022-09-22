Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Up to $8.60

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $9.12. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 114,421 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. StockNews.com cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

