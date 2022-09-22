DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Shares Down 2.3%

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 6,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

DIAGNOS Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DIAGNOS had a negative net margin of 596.56% and a negative return on equity of 565.34%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

Featured Stories

