Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 37,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 88,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Digihost Technology from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

Digihost Technology Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $21.41 million and a P/E ratio of 5.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Digihost Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Digihost Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digihost Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digihost Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.