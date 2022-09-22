Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 3.2% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $22,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,896,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 451,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,104,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,972,000 after buying an additional 63,209 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,158,000 after buying an additional 32,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.19. 188,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,138. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.28. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

