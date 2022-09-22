Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Cut by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 3.2% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $21,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.39. The company had a trading volume of 43,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.11. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

