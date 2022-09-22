Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $240.04. 4,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,096. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

