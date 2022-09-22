Domani Wealth LLC Has $35.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $35,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 566,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 396,864 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.53. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $46.73 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

