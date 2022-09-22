Domani Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.7% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Danaher by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after buying an additional 994,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $268.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.63 and a 200 day moving average of $269.88. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

