Domani Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,313 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 83,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $51.24.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.