Domani Wealth LLC Sells 180 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $993,440,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in American Express by 112.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $241,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,478 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1,051.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 528,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express stock opened at $148.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.28. The stock has a market cap of $111.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

