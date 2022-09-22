Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $78.51. 83,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,257. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on D shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

