Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation Acquires 150,000 Shares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,606,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,612,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$149,683,849.79.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$0.29 on Thursday, hitting C$16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 110,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,882. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$16.75 and a twelve month high of C$30.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market cap of C$788.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cormark lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.00.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Further Reading

