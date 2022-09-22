Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $23.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

