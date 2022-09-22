Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.85. The firm had revenue of C$48.15 million during the quarter.

