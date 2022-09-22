Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys 6,000 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5,465.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 30,387 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,127,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,889,000 after purchasing an additional 128,613 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 344,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 104,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

SILV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of SILV opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 14.61.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

