Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sysco by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 56,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Sysco by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.