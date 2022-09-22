Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 39.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 133.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after buying an additional 97,460 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth about $2,991,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,080,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,171,000 after buying an additional 97,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Shares of MAG opened at $12.50 on Thursday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 156.27 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

