Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $204,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 142.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,278 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,928 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Melius assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

