Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $250,000 Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 26,522 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after buying an additional 25,183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,201,000 after buying an additional 32,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Price Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.44. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 45.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OZK. UBS Group cut their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank OZK to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Bank OZK to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.