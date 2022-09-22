Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 12,335 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,335 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ambev by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 274,313,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,034,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840,921 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 343.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,063,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,734,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564,065 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Ambev by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,754,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,368,000 after buying an additional 6,932,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ambev by 13.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,775,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,246,000 after buying an additional 4,573,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambev stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

