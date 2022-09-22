Dudley & Shanley Inc. Reduces Stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lowered its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Brigham Minerals accounts for approximately 0.1% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 58.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.80. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $90.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

