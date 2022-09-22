Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) & Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Head to Head Review

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) and Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and Galectin Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyne Therapeutics N/A -51.86% -44.99% Galectin Therapeutics N/A -1,003.71% -102.64%

Volatility and Risk

Dyne Therapeutics has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galectin Therapeutics has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

90.2% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Galectin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.3% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Galectin Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dyne Therapeutics and Galectin Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyne Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Galectin Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.33%. Galectin Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 535.84%. Given Galectin Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Galectin Therapeutics is more favorable than Dyne Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and Galectin Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyne Therapeutics N/A N/A -$149.29 million ($3.53) -3.83 Galectin Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.53 million ($0.59) -2.93

Dyne Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galectin Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts..

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing belapectin for the treatment of psoriasis, and lung and kidney fibrosis. The company, through its Galectin Sciences, LLC, which is a collaborative joint venture co-owned by SBH Sciences, Inc., to research and development of small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2011. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

