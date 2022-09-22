e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.30.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ELF opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $41.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,277,681.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,481,865.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,277,681.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,481,865.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $383,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 542,746 shares of company stock worth $19,538,088. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

