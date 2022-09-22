e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ELF has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.30.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.42 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,277,681.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,481,865.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,277,681.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,481,865.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $2,300,273.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 542,746 shares of company stock valued at $19,538,088. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 96,016 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

