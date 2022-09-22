Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGLE. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 2.8 %

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $78.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.