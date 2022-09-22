Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Eastern from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. Eastern has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eastern’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EML. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eastern by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Eastern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastern by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eastern by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastern

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.