EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Gap Down to $16.54

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.54, but opened at $16.10. EchoStar shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 36 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.
EchoStar Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
EchoStar Company Profile
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EchoStar (SATS)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.