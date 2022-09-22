EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Gap Down to $16.54

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.54, but opened at $16.10. EchoStar shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 36 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in EchoStar during the first quarter worth $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in EchoStar by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

