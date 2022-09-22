Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Trading Down 2%

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) fell 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. 16,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 69,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Electra Battery Materials Trading Up 13.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project, which covers an area of approximately 5,900 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

