Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Trading Down 0.8%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 630,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,566,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,613.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 10.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

