Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Trading Up 9%

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) were up 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.21. Approximately 165,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 85,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.73 million and a P/E ratio of -15.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.85.

Electrovaya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.